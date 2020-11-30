Thomas Patrick O'Malley Sr.
Stevens Point - Thomas Patrick O'Malley Sr., age 85, died peacefully on 11/27/2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Center under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice Services.
Tom was born on March 6, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to Evelyn (Kramer) and Thomas A. O'Malley. He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1957 and Loyola Medical School in 1961.
He met his wife, MaryAnn Siedlecki, while completing his medical training and they were married on October 8, 1960.
Shortly after completing specialty training in Ophthalmology, Tom joined the U.S. Army and served as an ophthalmologist in the middle-1960s, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. Tom, MaryAnn and their five children then moved to Stevens Point where he joined the Rice Clinic, becoming Stevens Point's first ophthalmologist. He retired from full-time medical practice in 2000.
In the mid-1970s, Tom co-founded and served as the first president of the local Community Theatre. He also enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, cooking, music, stained glass art, as well as building and racing miniature sailboats. The real value for Tom in all his hobbies was in the friendships they created.
He is preceded in death by his wife MaryAnn; his parents; a sister, Kathy Hoole; a son, Christopher; and a daughter, Megan.
He is survived by a sister, Carole (Jack) Pompeii of Lorain, OH; a son Thomas Jr (Lynn) of Stevens Point, WI; two daughters, MaryBeth (David) Graber of Wayne, NE and Maureen (Michael Covino) of Chatham, NJ; six grandchildren; and his very special friend, Jane Boehm of Waupaca, WI.
As much as Tom enjoyed a good party, as a local physician he would be bothered by the idea of family and friends gathering on his behalf during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, no services will be scheduled at this time. Please take a moment to remember Tom and celebrate his remarkable life, and your part in it, in any way that seems right to you from the safety of your own homes. His family feels, and is grateful for, your love and support. We look forward to gathering to celebrate his life at such time as it can be done safely. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ascension Saint Michael's Foundation or a charity of your choice
His family wishes to give sincere thanks to all his caregivers including Dr. Teri Hahn and her staff, Ascension at Home Hospice, and Whispering Pines. Your care, empathy and compassion have been absolutely exemplary and no words can adequately convey our gratitude.
