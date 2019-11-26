Services
Thomas Phillip Alery Obituary
Thomas Phillip Alery

Blue Mounds - Thomas Phillip Alery, 80, died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jeanene (Hestnes) Alery; brother, Daniel Peter Alery; and parents, Albert and Libbie (Madison) Alery. Tom is survived by his sister, Joann (Alery) Kiska; children, David (Lisa) Alery, Dyann (Philip) Black and Renee DuFour; five grandchildren, Jared and Sydney Alery, Nathan (Jewell) Black, David Black, and Delaney DuFour; and four nephews, Robert, Michael, Henry and Timothy Kiska.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish and garden. He was an active

member of his church and was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd. Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Please join the family in celebrating Tom's life at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Immediately following the service, a gathering of friends will be held at LOUISIANNE'S, 7464 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, in the Street Level Room. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be gifted in Tom's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
