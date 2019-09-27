Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Tillie J. Konopacky


1920 - 2019
Tillie J. Konopacky Obituary
Tillie J. Konopacky

Stevens Point - Tillie J. Konopacky, age 98, died at Stevens Point Care Center on September 24, 2019.

Tillie was born on September 29, 1920 to Sylvester and Verna (Bukowski) Zywicki. She attended St. Peter School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1939. Tillie married Ray F. Konopacky on September 28, 1940.

She worked as a supervisor at Weber Lifelike Fly and Tackle for 15 years. Tillie was later a dental assistant working with Dr. Gerald Kort for 17 years. In 1991, she received an Advanced Certification for Religious Education. Tillie was a commissioned leader of prayer.

After retirement, she became active at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Tillie worked in the sacristy, extraordinary minister, lector, and teacher of religious education. She was a member of the Gloria Dei Choir and the contemporary choir. Tillie volunteered at St. Michael's Hospital as well.

She is survived by son, Joseph R. Konopacky of Stevens Point, WI; daughter, Mary Ann Starzynski of Chicago, IL; grandsons, Derek Starzynski of Austin, TX & Nathan Starzynski of Chicago, IL; brother, Sylvester Zywicki of Stevens Point, WI.

Tillie is preceded in death by husband, Ray F. Konopacky, sisters, Sophie Kvatek, Laura Steward, Lillian Lutz; sister-in-law, Kathy Zywicki.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 30, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Visitation will precede the funeral from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held in St. Stephen Catholic Cemetery.

The family of Tillie thanks the entire staff of Stevens Point Care Center, Dr. Cotter, and Dr. Schakford for their loving and considerate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Church or a cancer research organization.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
