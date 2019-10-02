|
|
Timothy J. Marko
Stevens Point - Timothy John Marko, age 68, of Stevens Point passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Tim was born in Stevens Point on February 23, 1951, the son of John and Lois (Kaiser) Marko. He attended local schools in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School, class of 1969. He was an all-conference football player, and played varsity basketball and baseball in high school. During the summers Tim helped his grandfather on the farm. After high school, Tim worked for his father's business, Marko's Body Shop, as an auto body repairman for many years until the shop closed.
Tim had many hobbies and loved sports. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and biking. He also played in local softball and pool leagues.
Tim always cared for others, especially his family. After his mother's illness he spent 9 years caring for her until her death.
Tim is survived by his sister: Karen (Bernie) Lakus, niece: Jenna (Ben) Moscherosch, nephew: John (Celline) Lakus, 2 great nieces: Sophia and Juliann Moscherosch, and great nephew: William Lakus.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dear brother, God bless you. Your kindness, care and compassion for others is the legacy you leave behind. You will be in our hearts always.
We love you Tim.
Rest In Peace.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 2, 2019