|
|
Timothy P. Byers
Stevens Point - On November 29, 2019, Timothy P. Byers passed away from a year-long battle with cancer in his home in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 13, 1954 to Katherine (Gleason) Byers and Patrick Byers. He grew up in Chicago under the care of his mother and maternal grandfather. As an only child, Tim was tremendously adored by both his mother and grandfather.
Tim and Cindy (Minnick) Byers met while on the very first UWSP Eagle Walk across Wisconsin to raise money to save bald eagle habitat. Two years later, they were married in Des Plaines, Illinois on July 28, 1984. Tim loved to be outdoors and was a great advocate for environmental preservation. Tim received both his undergraduate and Masters degrees in Environmental Education from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. He was an exceptionally hard worker and held various occupations throughout his life: Bond Boat Yard, TAM Cross Country Ski Area, Door County Advocate, Birch Creek Music Center, Ridges Sanctuary, Trees for Tomorrow, Wisconsin DNR, Oconto County and Portage County 4H Extension Agent. In September of 2016, he retired from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point as the Extension Program Manager.
Tim was an athlete by all accounts; he enjoyed partaking in sprint triathlons, biking, swimming, basketball, walking, and sailing. He also loved science fiction, politics, and playing the guitar while singing Irish folk music. His greatest joy in life was his family and he loved to travel with them.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, father, and aunt. He is survived by his wife Cindy (Minnick) Byers, his son Matthew Byers, his daughter-in-law Hannah (House) Byers, and his daughter Emma Byers.
Tim was committed to making life better for his family, he was present at all of his children's activities and events, and accompanied them on many school trips. He worked hard to stay fit and active, participating in lots of outdoor activities with his wife Cindy. The family loved to travel together and spend time at their cabin in Minnesota, in Door County, and yearly trips to Walt Disney World.
A Celebration of Life to honor Tim will be held on January 11, 2020 with details to follow.
Donations in Tim's name can be made to the Door County Land Trust www.doorcountylandtrust.org/ Or the UW Carbone Cancer Center www.uwhealth.org/uw-carbone-cancer-center/cancer/10252
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019