Timothy P. Cyra
Junction City - Timothy Peter Cyra, age 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, under the care of family with support from Aspirus Hospice. Tim was born in Stevens Point, Wisconsin on October 10, 1950 to the late Peter Cyra and Mary (Skein) Cyra. He lived and worked most of his life on the farm his family owned for more than 100 years, which he lovingly deemed "Poor Man's Paradise." Tim graduated from PJ Jacobs High School in 1970. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1974, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Marksmanship M16 Medal, and the Army Occupational Medal (Berlin). He continued to serve his country as a long-time member of the US Army Reserve out of Junction City, WI. He traveled extensively, both nationally and internationally during his time of service.
Tim met the love of his life, Dana (Bickford) Cyra at the Big Moon Saloon in Stevens Point, in 1985. They were married on September 3, 1994, and, in addition to becoming a husband, Tim became the loving father of two daughters, Brianna and Jessa. Tim liked to tell people it took him nine years to convince Dana that he was "Mr. Right." After marrying, the family expanded to include their son, Matthew Peter Cyra, born in 1997.
Tim worked a variety of jobs over the years, but his true love was his homestead. Like many of his friends, he enjoyed socializing at the local tavern, and is well known for his great sense of humor and spirit of generosity. Tim loved reading and history. In recent years, Tim particularly enjoyed nature, bird feeding/watching, gardening, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his dogs Chewy and Jones, and building unique gadgets to make life tasks easier. He spent a great deal of time on his computer tablet and frequently commented that Google put the knowledge of the whole world at his fingertips. He truly got his money's worth from Amazon Prime; receiving deliveries, books, and music on a daily basis.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Dana, his son, Matthew, two daughters, Brianna (Scott) Skibba and Jessa Tipton, two grandchildren, Sophia and Scott, and a sister. He is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will welcome visitors on Friday, June 19th from 1-3 pm at the Shuda Funeral Chapel, 3200 Stanley Street in Stevens Point. Following a service of remembrance at 3:00 pm, burial will take place in the Village of Almond cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Junction City.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.