Todd Cook
Custer - Todd C. Cook, 61, passed away peacefully at his Custer home on Tuesday, July 17 from cancer of the appendix. Todd and his wife, Sally, were married in 1983 and were blessed with four loving children.
After graduating high school in Janesville, WI in 1976, Todd attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and graduated with a degree in biology. For most of his professional career, Todd was involved in pharmaceutical sales and marketing, most recently specializing in oncology for Bristol-Myers Squibb. A strong love of the outdoors led to a passion for fishing, hunting and camping that he happily shared with his family. Todd will be lovingly remembered by his family as a deliberate, thoughtful and compassionate father.
Most importantly, Todd developed a relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ following the birth of his eldest child. This was the turning point in his life which provided him with meaning and purpose. As such, Todd has always been actively involved in his church and community.
Todd is survived by his wife, Sally; and his four children: Robert Cook (Amanda), Laura Cook (Jess Palmer), Sam Cook and Bryan Cook. He also leaves behind his mother, Joan Cook; and his sister, Ann Kumm. Todd is preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Cook; and his sister, Jeanne Richie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 from 5-8 pm and on Saturday, July 20 from 9-11 am at Nelsonville Lutheran Church. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11am at the Nelsonville Lutheran Church with lunch to follow.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to the Oncology staff at Marshfield Hospital and Ascension at Home Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to establish a scholarship fund in Todd's memory.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
"All things through Grace"
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019