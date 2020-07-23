Todd T. Bartz
Plover - Todd Tyler Bartz, age 56, of Plover passed away at his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with his loving wife at his side.
A Celebration of Life Service for Todd will be held at 11AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd., Plover, WI. Pastor Ben Sheets will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-11AM on Monday at the funeral home.
Todd was born in Minnesota on June, 23, 1964, the son of Dale and Diane (Ziemer) Bartz. He attended local schools in Marshall, MN and graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a Bachelor's degree. Todd had a 25 year career in sales with Josten's Scholastic. On August 22, 2007 Todd married the love of his life Kim Blenker in Stevens Point.
Todd was an avid basketball fan, enjoyed playing golf, was a great conversationalist and speaker, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Ranger.
Todd is survived by his wife: Kim Bartz, mother: Diane Bartz, 2 daughters: Jessica (Kevin) Simpson, Weatherford, TX; and Arika (boyfriend: Joel) Blenker, Salt Lake City, UT; 2 grandchildren: Mia Simpson, and Virgil Simpson, brother: Ty Bartz, 2 nieces: Ava and Brooklyn Bartz and their mother Betsy, and parent-in-laws: Richard and Dottie Blenker.
He was preceded in death by his father Dale.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com