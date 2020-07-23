1/1
Todd T. Bartz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd T. Bartz

Plover - Todd Tyler Bartz, age 56, of Plover passed away at his home Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with his loving wife at his side.

A Celebration of Life Service for Todd will be held at 11AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Shuda Plover Funeral Home - 2400 Plover Rd., Plover, WI. Pastor Ben Sheets will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-11AM on Monday at the funeral home.

Todd was born in Minnesota on June, 23, 1964, the son of Dale and Diane (Ziemer) Bartz. He attended local schools in Marshall, MN and graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a Bachelor's degree. Todd had a 25 year career in sales with Josten's Scholastic. On August 22, 2007 Todd married the love of his life Kim Blenker in Stevens Point.

Todd was an avid basketball fan, enjoyed playing golf, was a great conversationalist and speaker, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dog Ranger.

Todd is survived by his wife: Kim Bartz, mother: Diane Bartz, 2 daughters: Jessica (Kevin) Simpson, Weatherford, TX; and Arika (boyfriend: Joel) Blenker, Salt Lake City, UT; 2 grandchildren: Mia Simpson, and Virgil Simpson, brother: Ty Bartz, 2 nieces: Ava and Brooklyn Bartz and their mother Betsy, and parent-in-laws: Richard and Dottie Blenker.

He was preceded in death by his father Dale.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plover Shuda Funeral Home
2400 Plover Rd
Plover, WI 54467
(715) 344-2023
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plover Shuda Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved