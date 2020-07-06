1/1
Travina R. Chandler
Travina R. Chandler

Stevens Point - Travina Rayne Chandler, age 15, of Wausau, previously from Stevens Point, died Friday, July 3, 2020.

Family and friends may call from 12:00PM. Friday July 10, 2020, at the Pisarski Funeral Home until 3:45PM There will be a private family funeral service at 4:00PM.

Pisarski Funeral Homes wants to remind people that no more than 50 people will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time with masks and social distancing observed.

We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.

Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

An online guest book can be signed with words of encouragement or remembrance at www.pisarskifuneralhome.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
