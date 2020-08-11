Troy John BronkTroy John Bronk, age 46, was welcomed into Heaven a couple of months after his dad on Thursday, August 6, 2020, due to injuries sustained in a tragic motorcycle accident. Troy was born August 28, 1973 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of John and Marlene (Piesik) Bronk. He was united in marriage to Lisa (Hardy) Bronk on November 3, 2001 at St. Mary's of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Custer, Wisconsin. Together Troy and Lisa raised two amazing and strong children Aiden and Addison. Troy graduated from Stevens Point Area Highschool in 1992. He then attended UW-Stevens Point and graduated from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. It was at the U of M where Troy met Lisa and where their adventure began in the fall of 1994. After they moved to California from Seattle, Troy attended and graduated from the University of Pacific McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento California where he obtained his Juris Doctorate Degree in Law. Troy was recently promoted to General Counsel for Erdman Company, an accomplishment he worked very hard to obtain and was very proud of.He was a loving husband to Lisa, and he could always make her giggle. He was the fatherly coach to Aiden and Addison and taught them life skills that has prepared them for this tragic event. He adored his kids and they brought him great joy. He loved being Aiden's coach during Sun Prairie Youth Football season and teaching him how to hunt and fish. He also loved his "baby girl" Addison who lit up his heart when she entered the room. Troy was a loving son, he enjoyed giving advice to his mom and dad. He was the little brother to Char and Julie, who he occasionally liked to tease. He also had a wonderful group of high school friends who affectionately called him "Twiggy". Troy will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his contagious laugh, witty comments and smirky smile.Troy is survived by his wife Lisa, who they affectionately called "My Love" of 19 years, his brave and strong-willed children, Aiden and Addison, his caring mother Marlene Bronk, his cherished sisters Charlene (Dave) Lassa and Julie (Mike) Melum; his treasured nieces and nephews Chelsea (Josh) McKeen, Andy (Ashley) Lassa, Skyler Lassa, Hannah and Carter Melum; and his little great niece Harper McKeen. He also leaves behind the best group of friends anyone would be blessed to have, Bryan, Shane, Russ, Haase, Nick, Jeremy, Jake, and Newby. Troy also leaves behind many extended relatives and friends that will all dearly miss him. He was preceded in death and joined his dad in heaven.A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass. Friends and family will bring Troy to his final place of rest at St. Mary's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church Cemetery in Custer, Wisconsin at 3:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020.Until we meet again! A promise is a promise, and I will provide Aiden and Addison with our loving home filled with lots of giggles and memories of you.Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590608-837-905Please share your memories at