Valerie Shaw
1943 - 2020
Valerie Shaw

Iola - Of Iola, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born in Door County, Wisconsin on August 15, 1943 to the late Ellsworth and Jane (Mickelson) Nelson. Valerie graduated from Gibraltar High School in Fish Creek, and attended cosmetology school in Green Bay. She managed a salon in Milwaukee before marrying her husband. She married Dennis Shaw on May 25, 1968 in Milwaukee. Valerie worked for Glamour Shop in Waupun and then for PAVE in Beaver Dam. She started painting at the age of 33 and took classes in art at UW Fond du Lac. She enjoyed doing her art work which included Oil painting, Marbling, Paper Making, and Rug Hooking. She was also a great cook.

She will be sadly missed by her husband: Dennis; children: Mitchell (Lynnae) Shaw and Rachel (Casey) Polcyn; grandchildren: Jordon, Mason, Kaidon, Dawson, Jade, Kilie, Brennan and Keegan; brothers: Larry (Jane) Nelson and Lynn (Marge) Nelson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis and sister, Jean.

The Memorial Service will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Waupun. The visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
SEP
18
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
