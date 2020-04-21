|
|
Venard K. (Smith) Mallek
Junction City - Venard K. (Smith) Mallek, 89, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Brookdale Senior Living and Heartland Hospice staff.
Venard was born in Wauwatosa, WI, August 11, 1930, to the late Lawrence and Katherine (Blanz) Smith. She considered herself a city girl, but learned to love and appreciate rural life after she married Aloysius J. Mallek in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953.
Venard met Aloysius "Allie" at a dance, through his sister who she worked with at Allen-Bradley Company, in Milwaukee. After the wedding she joined him on the Mallek farm in Junction City, WI where they raised seven children who were Venard's joy and delight. She also worked diligently as an Avon representative. After her youngest child started school, Venard worked at John F. Kennedy Elementary School as a teacher's assistant so she could still be close to her children. Later, she worked with her daughter Ann at the Holiday Inn.
At Canaland Early Learning she worked in the Nursery Department, where the babies and families became like extended family to her, often keeping in contact and visiting her long after she retired.
Venard was a founding member at Refuge church in Stevens Point, where her son has been the pastor for many years. She served in the nursery, food service, welcome team, prayer team, and anywhere else she could lend a hand. She was involved in the Wisdom Generation where she made life-long friends. Anyone who met Venard would speak of her lovely, sweet spirit, and compassion for people. The love of Jesus was evident in the way she made people feel valued. Venard read her Bible and devotionals daily and was known to highlight and laminate favorite passages. Among her hobbies were crocheting, cooking, baking and reading. She learned to ride and show horses, spending many enjoyable hours with her daughters in this pursuit.
Venard is survived by her children Michael (Ellie Mansavage), Salem Oregon; Mark (Debbie DeVries), St. George, Utah; Rev. Matthew (Deborah Nowack), Stevens Point; Anthony (Melanie Honeyford), Stevens Point; David, Rosholt; Ann (Michael) Kubowski, Plover; Joy (Tim) Davis, Keizer, Oregon. Grandchildren: Ashley O'Brien, Naomi (Sasan) Poshneh, Andrew (Windy); Craig (Trisha), Ryan, Kara; Daniel (Amanda), Nathan (Traci), Mikayla (Andy Schultz), McKenzie; Bethany, Hannah; Brock, Mariah; Amy (Eric Hopp), Nicholas (Kalie) Kubowski; Kelly, Adam, Amanda, Camden and Alyssa Davis; 16 great-grandchildren. Also, Allie's siblings Josephine Martens, Joseph, Rosie Kawlewski and dozens of nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Venard is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Allie on January 5, 2018, twin brother Vern, sisters Joyce (James) Wetherell and Carol. She is also preceded in death by Allie's brothers and sisters, Martha Mancl, Edward, Benedict "Benny", Celia Ciaglo and daughter-in-law Dee Mallek.
Mom, Grandma, Great-grandmother; you were dear to many and stranger to none. Your gentle hands and tender smile warmed the hearts of everyone you met. We love you very much and will miss you. We are comforted that you're now reunited with dad and look forward to our family reunion in heaven.
Funeral services are pending.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020