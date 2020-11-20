Vernon Nahring
Fenwood - Vernon Nahring, 102, oldest Fenwood resident, was called home to his Lord doing one of his favorite things, watching the evening news on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Vernon was born at home in Fenwood on September 24, 1918 to Alex and Emma (Manecke) Nahring. He attended St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fenwood where he was baptized and confirmed.
He served our country in the United States Army during World War II. On June 25, 1947 at St. John Lutheran Church Highway N, Edgar, he promised to have and to hold his wife Melva (Mueller) and he kept that promise for 73 years. They were blessed with three children, Dianne (Gary) Bauman, Edgar, Duwaine (Terry Weber-Nahring), Wausau and Dawn (Burt) DeYoung, Edgar.
Vernon met many people on his milk route, hauling for Doede Cheese Factory in Fenwood. Vernon's calling was carpenter work. He started building houses with Auggie Schumacher, which later helped him to remodel homes and build anything you had a picture of. He still enjoyed his days in his work shed, always fixing or making something.
He enjoyed deer rifle hunting and riding on his lawn mower in summer and blowing snow with it in winter. He always was waiting for that first snowfall so he could open the garage door and hit the snow!
Vernon had his first airplane ride on September 8, 2014, when he was an honored guest on the Honor Flight to Washington DC. He truly enjoyed that trip.
He always wanted to know what his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were doing. They include, Gwen (Ed) Zajac and their son, Nick; Ken (Debbie) Bauman and their daughters, Chelsea (fiancé Wylie Frahm) and Savannah; Keith (Cassi) Bauman and their sons, Korbyn and Chase; Brenda Polivka; Brian (Jessie) Polivka and their children, Jeret, Jaxon and Brynn; Becky (Darrel Schwartz) Polivka and their sons, Branson and Hudson; Jennifer DeYoung; Tyler (Janalee) Nahring and their sons, Caiden and Deklan; Eric (Dana) Nahring and their children, Claire and Colt; Jeremy (Melinda) Nahring and their daughter, Gianna.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janet; a sister, Angeline Woldt; and two infant granddaughters, Beth Polivka and Connie DeYoung.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church, F4356 Highway 97, Edgar. Rev. Scott Miller will officiate. Burial will be in the Fenwood Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the American Legion and the VFW, Edgar. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Stoffel and staff for their care provided over the years.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com