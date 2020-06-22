Vernon Victor Kluck
Mesa, AZ - Vernon Victor Kluck, 85, entered into rest on June 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Beloved husband of Agnes M. Kluck; dear father of Cynthia Marie Johnson, Jennifer Ann Kluck (deceased), and by marriage, Dr. Christine J. (Dr. Denis J. Dubuc) Suess, Karrie Ann (John F.) O'Donnell, and Ryan M. Suess; grandfather of Stephanie Adela Bergersen, and by marriage, Eric D. Dubuc, Chloé C. Dubuc, Isabelle M. Dubuc, Ellen T. O'Donnell, and Josephine M. O'Donnell; dear brother of Eugene (Bernice) Kaye, Leroy (Mary) Kluck, and the late Alfred (Ramona) Kluck; son of the late Victor and Adela Adeline (Gorychka) Kluczykowski. Family will appreciate contributions to cancer research in Vernon's memory. Visitation will be 2 - 5 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 (live streaming on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/Mariposa-Gardens-Memorial-Park-and-Funeral-Care-114091963566570) at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206.




