Vernon Victor Kluck
Mesa, AZ - Vernon Victor Kluck, 85, entered into rest on June 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Beloved husband of Agnes M. Kluck; dear father of Cynthia Marie Johnson, Jennifer Ann Kluck (deceased), and by marriage, Dr. Christine J. (Dr. Denis J. Dubuc) Suess, Karrie Ann (John F.) O'Donnell, and Ryan M. Suess; grandfather of Stephanie Adela Bergersen, and by marriage, Eric D. Dubuc, Chloé C. Dubuc, Isabelle M. Dubuc, Ellen T. O'Donnell, and Josephine M. O'Donnell; dear brother of Eugene (Bernice) Kaye, Leroy (Mary) Kluck, and the late Alfred (Ramona) Kluck; son of the late Victor and Adela Adeline (Gorychka) Kluczykowski. Family will appreciate contributions to cancer research in Vernon's memory. Visitation will be 2 - 5 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 (live streaming on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/Mariposa-Gardens-Memorial-Park-and-Funeral-Care-114091963566570) at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206.
Mesa, AZ - Vernon Victor Kluck, 85, entered into rest on June 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Beloved husband of Agnes M. Kluck; dear father of Cynthia Marie Johnson, Jennifer Ann Kluck (deceased), and by marriage, Dr. Christine J. (Dr. Denis J. Dubuc) Suess, Karrie Ann (John F.) O'Donnell, and Ryan M. Suess; grandfather of Stephanie Adela Bergersen, and by marriage, Eric D. Dubuc, Chloé C. Dubuc, Isabelle M. Dubuc, Ellen T. O'Donnell, and Josephine M. O'Donnell; dear brother of Eugene (Bernice) Kaye, Leroy (Mary) Kluck, and the late Alfred (Ramona) Kluck; son of the late Victor and Adela Adeline (Gorychka) Kluczykowski. Family will appreciate contributions to cancer research in Vernon's memory. Visitation will be 2 - 5 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020 (live streaming on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/Mariposa-Gardens-Memorial-Park-and-Funeral-Care-114091963566570) at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, Arizona 85206.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.