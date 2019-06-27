Vicki Brommelkamp



Rudolph - Vickie Brommelkamp, 72 of Rudolph



On Sunday morning, June 23, 2019, Vickie quietly passed while visiting family in Illinois.



She grew up in Fox River Grove, IL, daughter of Raymond and Mildred Kuntz. She married Frederic Brommelkamp from Barrington, IL in 1967. Three children later, they moved to a dairy farm in Wisconsin in 1975.



Over the years, between raising children and dairy farming, she worked at Steel King, Shopko (WI Rapids) and Walmart (Stevens Point). She loved spending time with her grand children, children, family and friends. She had a passion for sewing and crafting.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother James Kuntz. She is survived by her husband, daughter and son-in-law Christine and Jeff Peplinski, son Jason, and son and significant other Dale and Casie Buege; grandchildren August and Alex Peplinski, Danielle and Annabelle Brommelkamp and Jordan Buege.



We will be celebrating her life and memories on June 28th from 4-8 at Eron's Event Barn. Join us to celebrate a great life.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 27, 2019