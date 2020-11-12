Or Copy this URL to Share

Augusta - Victor E. Bethke, 70, of Augusta, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, from complications due to heart arrhythmia. .



Victor Eugene Bethke was born Jan. 9, 1950, in Eau Claire, the son of Victor and Irene (Deacon) Bethke. He was raised on the family farm south of Augusta in Bridge Creek Township and attended Diamond Valley Country School. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1968 and also with a Bachelor Degree in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.



Vic was united in marriage to Jennifer Livermore on Jan. 21, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Augusta. After his graduation the couple moved to Stevens Point and had lived in the Stevens Point and Plover area until recently moving back to Augusta.



After working 5 years for an accounting firm in Stevens Point, Vic started Bethke & Associate and for the next 25 years he worked as a self employed C.P.A. Vic had been a member of the Wisconsin and the American C.P.A. Associations since 1979.



Vic had been a board member with the Stevens Point Little League Organization and member of the Stevens Point Jaycees. He enjoyed coaching his son's youth soccer team and his participation with 1988 winning team. Vic also enjoyed collecting cars and traveling with Jennifer. After he fully retired in 2005, he and Jennifer took many enjoyable trips throughout the United States and for 8 years spent the winters in Homosassa, Florida.



Over the years Vic had a very strong and hard driven work ethic, but since his diagnoses with Fahr's Syndrome 5 years ago, his personality had mellowed and had become more laid back and easy going. Jennifer will miss his smile when she looked at him and his willingness to go with her wishes. Since the death of their only child Jason on June 2, 2016, Vic and Jennifer drew tremendous support and strength from each other, rather than reaching out to others.



Vic will be deeply missed by Jennifer, his loving wife of 49 years; 2 brothers, Robert Bethke of Duluth, MN, David Bethke of Homosassa, FL; 5 sisters, Edna (Les) Connell of Chippewa Falls, Arlene (Joe) Hulwi of Eleva, Helen Bethke of New London, Susan (Hossain) Ahmadi of Dayton, Ohio, Linda (Steve) Buchholz of Madison; brother and sister-in-law, James and Marlys Livermore of Augusta; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his son, Vic was also preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Irene; 2 brothers, James and William Bethke; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Cora Livermore; and sister-in-law Annabelle Polder.



Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Burial was be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.



Rather than memorials the family request that you donate to any heart or cancer organization.



Online condolences can be left at







