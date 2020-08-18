Victor Manuel RetamalesWisconsin Rapids - Victor Manuel Retamales died at his home at age 78 surrounded by his adopted US family on Friday, August 14. Known to all as Manuel, he was born in Cartagena, Chile on April 20, 1942 to Segundo Retamales and Berta Alvarez. He was the sixth of seven children.Per Manuel's wishes the family will not have a service at this time, however, a celebration of Manuel's life will take place later this fall.Raised on a large ranch between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean, Manuel immediately took to training horses for ranch and cattle work. A natural horseman at an early age, he prepared a horse to compete at national working cow horse in Chile at age 14. In 1961, Manuel served 18 months in the Chilean military, specifically training horses across all disciplines. He immigrated to the US with his American wife in 1983 and imported five Chilean Correleros. They settled in Wisconsin, where she was originally from, and in 1985, they purchased a farm property to start their training business and built it up to a premier training facility.Manuel immediately started winning in the AQHA and NRHA national competitions. So impressed with his horsemanship skills, Horseman magazine featured an article about Manuel after he won the second national freestyle reining competition in 1986 and received a standing ovation led by champion American reiner, Bob Loomis. Manuel and his Correleros were also included in a book about the development of horses and horsemanship in South America. He was so humble that you never heard any of this from him. Former clients and other trainers would share stories about Manuel's accomplishments whenever he was brought up in conversation while Manuel would blush at the praise.Manuel could have gone anywhere after his divorce in the early 1990s, but he chose to remain at the farm he started in Wisconsin after it was purchased by a new owner in 1996. He continued training horses, working as a farrier, and teaching many people about riding and horsemanship until his death.He is survived by his adopted US family, Kate Filighera, Maggie, Tyler, Adrian and Wayne Christie, and his beloved horses.