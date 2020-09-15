Vincent D. Polum
Vincent "Vince" D. Polum
Of Stevens Point died early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 at his home while under the care of Ascension Home Care Hospice.
Age 90 Vincent was born March 4, 1930 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Steven and Alvina (Trzinski) Polum. He attended Grant grade school and John F. Sims School.
Vince entered the United States Army on September 11, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI. He served as a Sergeant First Class during the Korean War, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars and the United Nations Service Medal. Vince was honorably discharged on June 10, 1953 at Camp Carson, Colorado.
His marriage to Dorothy Flaig took place on October 12 1953 at St. Phillip Catholic Church in Rudolph. His wife Dorothy survives. Vince owned and ran a Dairy Farm until his retirement in 1990. Vince was the Supervisor for the Town of Linwood, and also served as President of Farmers Union Cooperative, and was also President of Catholic Financial Life Branch 11. Vince also had the honor of going on the "Honor Flight" to Washington D. C. in 2015.
In retirement he enjoyed Church Picnics and trying his luck at the casinos.
Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name will be established at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy, their children; Diane (Phillip) Haffenbredl, Shirley (Gary) Koziczkowski both of Stevens Point, Beverly (Edwin) Rucinski of Mosinee and Duane (Peggy) Polum of Stevens Point, their grandchildren Brian (Kami) Haffenbredl, Karen (Francis) Wysocki, Dale Koziczkowski, Karl Koziczkowski, Roxanne Rucinski, Kenneth Rucinski, Katelynn (Dan) Managan, Madeline Polum, Jared Polum and numerous great grandchildren.
Further survived by three brothers Richard (Pat) Polum, Robert (Judi) Polum, and Dave Polum, two sisters Alice (Don) Young and Irene (Dennis) Lepper and three sister in laws Theresa Polum, Pauline Polum and Beverly Polum and many nieces and nephews.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Crystal Polum and six brothers; Ben, Paul. Steve, Anton, Edward and Emil.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Stanchik officiating. Burial with full military honors be in the St. Bartholomew Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street in Stevens Point. There will be a general rosary at 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening. Please be reminded that Masks will be required at the Funeral Home and at St. Bartholomew Church for the funeral mass, and that social distancing will be observed. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
A special "thank you" to Ascension Home Care hospice team for their wonderful care, kindness and guidance during their time with us.