Viola L. Richter
Polonia - Viola L. Richter, age 87, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in the village of Whiting. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Stevens Point, a daughter of Harry S. and Veronica (Bembenek) Kontney. She attended local Polonia Schools.
Her marriage to Dominic Richter took place on October 22, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia.
Viola was a hard working "Farm Girl" her entire life, except for a short time working at Lullabye Furniture.
She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, member of the Rosary Society, she enjoyed attending Church and the many picnics of the parish. At home, Viola enjoyed cooking, baking and canning the many vegetables that she grew, doing crossword puzzles and listening to Polka music. But being with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the greatest joy.
Viola is survived by; her children, Diane (Dave Grooms) Dombeck of Eland, Debbie (Walter) Sell of Weston and Dale (Jennifer) Richter of Custer; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Dominic in October, 2011; infant grandson, Kevin Dombeck; son-in-law, Robert Dombeck; and brothers, James and Myron Kontney.
Because of the COVID-19 Virus, a Private Service of Committal was held at Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery with Rev. Alan Guanella presiding. A memorial Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic parish will take place in the future. Please keep an eye on our website and the local newspapers as to the time and date. The Service of Committal has been recorded and is on our website for family and friends to view.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Viola's name, you are encouraged to do so to; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 7375 Church St. Custer, WI 54423
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2020