Custer - Viola L. Richter, age 87, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in the Village of Whiting. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Stevens Point, a daughter of Harry S. and Veronica (Bembenek) Kontney. She attended local Polonia Schools.
Her marriage to Dominic Richter took place on October 22, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia.
Viola was a hard working "Farm Girl" her entire life, except for a short time working at Lullabye Furniture.
She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, member of the Rosary Society, she enjoyed attending Church and the many picnics of the parish. At home, Viola enjoyed cooking, baking and canning the many vegetables that she grew, doing crossword puzzles and listening to Polka music. But being with her family and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the greatest joy.
Viola is survived by; her children, Diane (Dave Grooms) Dombeck of Eland, Debbie (Walter) Sell of Weston and Dale (Jennifer) Richter of Custer; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband, Dominic in October, 2011; infant grandson, Kevin Dombeck; son-in-law, Robert Dombeck; and brothers, James and Myron Kontney.
A Memorial Mass with social distancing will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Burial has taken place in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery and is on our website for all to view.
