Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Wausau - Virginia B. Wunsch, 97, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born June 24, 1922 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Alfred and Leona (Oppman) Alf. On May 21, 1949 she married Donald Wunsch at St. John Catholic Church, Marshfield. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2015.

Virginia graduated from Kohler High School and worked for Kohler Co. followed by Weinbrenner Shoe Company. She retired from General Distributing, Wausau. In 1950 she and Donald moved to Wausau. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and active in her parish as a communion distributer and member of the PCCW. Virginia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles and going on tours. She was an avid Brewers fan.

Survivors include her children, Richard Wunsch, Wausau, Dennis (Jeanne) Wunsch, Wausau, Timothy (Kathy) Wunsch, Weston and Cheryl (Jerry) Duberstein, Mosinee; grandchildren, Eric Wunsch, Oklahoma, Brian (Deanna) Wunsch, Neenah, Aaron (Kristie) Wunsch, Wausau, Kaitlyn (Casey) Krohn, Pittsville, Hannah Wunsch, Wausau and Mollie (Cody) Augustine, Wausau; great-grandchildren, Taylen, Easton and Kassidie Augustine, Imogene and Truman Wunsch, Gavin Wunsch, Ellie and Jayden Krohn; step great-grandchildren, Jacob and Cailyn Will; sister, Kathleen Pribnow, Marshfield; sister-in-law, Eve Alf, Florida, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred and Marshall Alf and sisters, Carita Kelleher and Barbara Flom.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
