Virginia E. Magalska
Plover - Virginia E. Magalska, currently of Plover, Wisconsin, passed peacefully from this life on March 29, 2020. Born Virginia Miller on April 22, 1922, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Virginia was the first child of John and Clara Miller of Stevens Point. Virginia was preceded in passing from this life by her parents, her stepmother Lillian Miller, her sisters Norma (Robert) Newell of Aurora, Colorado and Audrey (Dennis) Berg of Marshfield, Wisconsin, her brothers John (Buddy) (Patricia) Miller of Stevens Point, Jerome (Jerry)(Jeanette) Miller of Kohler, Wisconsin, her husband Kenneth Magalska of New London, Wisconsin, her grandson Mark Magalska of Stillwater, Minnesota, and her daughter in law Sallie Magalska of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Virginia is survived by her brother Norbert (Nubbs)(Delores) Miller of Stevens Point, her son James (Mary Miller) Magalska of Waupaca, Wisconsin, daughter Jane (Frank) Jonas of Fort Collins, Colorado, son Jon (Pamela) Magalska of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and daughter Julie (Joseph) Nagel of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Virginia is also survived by 14 grandchildren; Christine (Jim Stymiest) Magalska of Appleton, Wisconsin, Lynn (Douglas) Hahn of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Robyn (Daniel) Liebl of Burnsville, Minnesota, Kelly (Joseph) Dreas of Independence, Kentucky, Jennifer (Kent) Brase of Mequon, Wisconsin, Lisa (Scott) Cooper of Omaha, Nebraska, Seth (Lindsay) Jonas of Omaha,Nebraska, Dana (Jeremiah) Hette of southwestern Europe, Lauren Magalska of Olympia, Washington, Douglas (Amanda) Magalska of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Cory (Cassandra) Nagel of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Laura (Miguel Velez) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Michelle (Shingo) Touyama of Yokosuka, Japan, and Maria Nagel of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Virginia is also survived by 21 great grandchildren, as well as her devoted caregivers of the past several years, Karla Sterner and Sandy Buss.
Virginia was in the role of a caregiver for most of her life, starting at age 12 when her mother passed away in childbirth. Virginia, as the oldest child, helped raise her 5 siblings until she married Kenneth Magalska on September 1, 1941. She then raised her 4 children as a stay at home mom. Later Virginia worked for many years at Holy Family Hospital in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, followed by volunteer work at the same hospital. Later she cared for her husband until his passing on December 26, 2004.
Virginia was a life long Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed their World Series victory in 2016. She had many favorite players over the years, including Ernie Banks and Ron Santo. Virginia was also a Green Bay Packers fan, with her most recent favorite player being Clay Matthews.
Virginia will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, rarely if ever complaining about anything, wanting for nothing, and very seldom having an unkind word for anyone else. Virginia usually had a quick and humorous retort to comments and questions from others, those retorts became both more humorous and unfiltered as she aged. While Virginia didn't attend school beyond high school she placed an emphasis on the education of her children, establishing high expectations for them and holding them accountable when they fell short; Virginia was pleased that all 4 children completed college.
Virginia was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph parish in Stevens Point, Most Precious Blood parish in New London, and St. Mary parish in Manitowoc. Virginia will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Most Precious Blood cemetery in New London, Wisconsin.
Due to the state-mandated restrictions on large social gatherings, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating.
The family is especially grateful for the exceptional care provided by The Lodge at Whispering Pines during the last several months of Virginia's life
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020