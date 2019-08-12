|
Virginia "Virg" Golla
Stevens Point - Virginia "Virg" E. Golla, age 82, of Stevens Point, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Hatley, WI. She is the daughter of the late Lloyd & Mathilda (Sommers) Litzer. She married her sweetheart James Golla on May 3, 1958 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.
Virg held various positions at banks in Mosinee, Milwaukee, and Stevens Point. In 1978, she began her career as an on-call tour guide and subsequently became Senior Tour Coordinator at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point. Virg later worked at Sentry World coordinating golf and tennis schedules. Virg is best known for direct sales with Nutri-Metics beauty products, winning many accolades and earning the title of District Director. Later, Virg was a hostess on Casino Connections bus line. In each of these positions, she enjoyed entertaining, connecting with others, and making friends.
Virg was a Girl Scout Leader for Brownie and Junior Troops and a member of the Council Board of Directors. She organized Sweet Adelines in Stevens Point, serving as President and as a member of the Board of Directors Nominating Committee. At St. Peter's Parish, she was a member of the Rosary Society and served as secretary for several years. She also acted as a lector, Eucharistic minister, Catechist, Teacher Chairman for CCD, and Education Committee member.
Virg learned about the world through a number of collections, which she enjoyed curating and displaying. She also loved to journal and recorded volumes of important events in her life. She appreciated traveling with her husband and enjoyed spending time with her family, including cousins, aunts and uncles, in-laws, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered for always having a smile on her face and enjoying those around her.
"This is the day the Lord has made, Let us rejoice and be glad in it!"
Survivors include her loving husband James, daughters Denise (Doug) Ostrowski (Eland, WI), Jacqueline Meyer (Scottsdale, AZ), Jill (Pat) Platta (Amherst, Jct. WI), Mary Jo (Tim) Smiley (Plover, WI), Joleen (Pete) Larsen (Wisconsin Rapids, WI), 13 grandchildren, & 15 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospice for their support and guidance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Rev. Donald Przybylski will officiate. The Rosary Society will begin prayer at 9:00 AM in the St. Faustina room, with visitation to follow until services begin at 10:30 in St. Peter's Church. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019