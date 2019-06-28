Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Dancy, WI
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Dancy, WI
Vivian Berger


1935 - 2019
Vivian Berger Obituary
Vivian Berger

Wausau - Vivian V. Berger, 83, of Mount View Care Center, Wausau, went to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Bevent, the daughter of the late Herman and Leah (Billerbeck) Marquard Sr. On Aug. 14, 1954, she married Walter "Wally" Berger at St. John Lutheran Church, Dancy. He preceded her in meeting his Heavenly Father on Aug. 29, 2011.

Wally and Vivian farmed in Knowlton. She also worked for UW-Stevens Point as a food service manager until her retirement. After that she continued working with Wally as they operated Midstate Tours. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, and was very active in service to the Lord.

Survivors include a son, Roy (Nancy) Berger, Mosinee; three daughters, Carol Zogata, Riverton, Wyoming, Kathy (Jack) Ciula, Stevens Point, and Glenda (Jerry) Bursky, Mosinee; 11 grandchildren, Sherri (significant friend, Dan) Zogata, Hatley, Ronda (Gregg) James, Weston, John (Angela) Zogata, Hatley, Adam (Jamie) Zogata, Boulder Junction, Derek Ciula, Oregon, Jodi (Beau) Hartman, Minn., Kristin (James) Musa, Madison, Alissa (Josh) Prentice, Weston, Julie (Tom) Buerger, Wisconsin Rapids, Laurie (Chad) Dix, Frisco, Texas, and JJ Bursky, Mosinee; 19 great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Virginia Morris; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her companion of the past few years, Jim Felix. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally, her parents, Herman and Leah Marquard, and brothers, Dale, Gene and Herman Jr. "Butch".

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Dancy. The Rev. Timothy Roser will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Dancy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com

Memorials in Vivian's name can be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Dancy.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 28, 2019
