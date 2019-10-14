|
|
Walter Kenowski
Eagle River - Walter L. Kenowski, age 57, of Eagle River, WI passed away peacefully from anaplastic cancer surrounded by family on Saturday Oct. 12, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center. He was born on Feb. 3, 1962 in Stevens Point. He is the son of Henry J. & Adeline (Gollon) Kenowski.
Walter graduated from Mid-State Technical College with a 2-year Associates Degree in Instrumentation. He was a US Army veteran serving as a Counter Intelligence Specialist.
Walter was a kind, loving, generous, gentle, thoughtful son and father. He enjoyed the company of his two boys, Kyle & Colton, and the bond between his loving feline companion, Carmen. He also enjoyed photography, fishing, cars, motorcycles, music & reading. He enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally but mostly enjoyed his home and his family.
Survivors include his three children; Corona (James) Woychik and Colton & Kyle Kenowski. His parents Henry J. and Adeline Kenowski and two sisters; Michelle L. Smith and Cynthia M. Albrecht.
A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home at 2911 Plover Road in Plover, concluding with full military honors at the funeral home. Friends and family will gather from 3:00 PM until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019