Walter S. Maluka, age 99, of Clintonville, WI, died at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.Walter was born on February 19, 1921 to Stanley & Helen (Piorkowski) Maluka in Toledo, OH. He grew up in Stevens Point and attended St Peters grade school. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines on July 31, 1942 serving in the South Pacific and was honorably discharged on September 18, 1945.Walter married Ruth Ross in June of 1947. She preceded him in death in May of 1990.He worked various jobs including a mechanic at Ross Garage and Asphalt Products and was the sole proprietor of Mid-State Transit (School Buses in Portage County) until retiring to farm in Clintonville in 1976.Wally loved nature and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed playing cards especially cribbage. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada. He was an active Jehovah's Witness for 73 years.Walter is survived by 4 children, Gary Maluka, Jean Van Ornum, Julie Maluka, and Barb Luka. He is further survived by 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents and 8 brothers and sisters.A Funeral Service will be held virtually on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in McDill Cemetery.