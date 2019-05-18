Warnard "Ike" Sroda



Stevens Point - Warnard "Ike" F. Sroda of Stevens Point passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019 at Bayfront Health Hospital in Punta Gorda, Florida at the age of 92. Ike had a heart of gold that's for sure. That loving heart of his needed a rest.



A celebration of his life will be held at Shuda Funeral Home in Stevens Point from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Wednesday May 22, 2019.



Ike was born June 10, 1926 in Amherst Junction to the late Eric and Regina (Zblewski) Sroda. The second oldest of seven children, Ike was preceded in death by both parents, sister Lorraine and husband Dick Crocker, formerly of Hazelhurst, WI, brother Carl Sroda, brother Mike Sroda, brother-in-law Jack Miedaner, and his sister Romona Miedaner of Homasassa, FL who passed away in February of 2019. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Irene (Tork) of Stevens Point, son Bruce and Nannette Martineau (fiancee) of Stevens Point, sister Irene and husband Bill Fellows of Brookfield, WI, sister Joanne Sroda of Brookfield, WI, sister-in-law Mary Ellen Sroda of Scottsdale, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ike graduated from Amherst High School in 1945. His remarkable ability to pitch and catch a baseball landed him a place on the Triple-A Major League Farm Team (known today as the Chicago White Sox). He served in the US Air Corps for 2 years until he was honorably discharged in 1946. He and his wife went on to develop 4 area subdivisions and did some home-building. They donated 76 acres of land to the City of Stevens Point for a park and enough wildlife property along the Wisconsin River to complete The Green Circle Trail of Portage County. Ike worked at UWSP for 26 years, retiring as the Grounds Supervisor in 1988.



He enjoyed traveling with Irene in their R.V. camper along with many fine folk of the two camping clubs they were members of for nearly 30 years, namely The Valley Bummers and The Drifters. Ike loved coaching his son's youth baseball teams and did so for 8 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing horseshoes and working on home-improvement projects. For anyone that knew Ike, knows that he was an upbeat gentleman that always put others first and who found the good and positive in all things. He will be greatly missed by all. "Rest in Peace Dad."



