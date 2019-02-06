|
|
Wayne B. Koltz
Stevens Point - Wayne B. Koltz, age 73, of Stevens Point, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Willow Brooke Assisted living Center in Stevens Point. He was born on February 24th, 1945 in Stevens Point, the son of Benedict and Evelyn (Lorbecki) Koltz.
He attended Stevens Point schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School. He was employed and retired from Consolidated Papers where he worked for 42 years. He had been enjoying retirement now for the past 12 years.
Wayne enjoyed the outdoors with many years spent hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He also enjoyed his quiet time after many long years of working hard, so a few beers and a good football/baseball game was what he loved.
He is survived by his sons, Chad W. Koltz of Stevens Point and Corey L. Koltz of Wautoma, his sisters Ann Marie and Linda of Milwaukee. He was blessed with grandchildren Tyler, Tori Elizabeth, Timothy, Mietta and Gabrianne.
He was preceded in death by his parent and his sister Geraldine.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street on Friday February 8th, from 2-4:00PM with a short prayer service to follow at 4:00PM.
We will also be gathering at a local establishment to celebrate Wayne and share the wonderful memories of his life.
Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family.
For online condolences please visit. http://www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 6, 2019