Wayne D. Gollon



Stevens Point - Wayne D. Gollon of Stevens Point, WI passed away Friday, March 8th, 2019, at Wellington Place, with his family by his side, after a long batter of health complications caused by a brain aneurysm. He was 66 years old. Wayne was born May 11th, 1952, in Stevens Point, WI to John and Josephine (Truna) Gollon.



Funeral services with full Military Honors for Wayne will be held at noon on Saturday March 16th, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel- 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Deacon Arthur Schaller will officiate.



Family and friends will gather from 9am until the time of the services at Shuda's.



Wayne attended Stevens Point Area schools. Then enlisted in the United States Army and The National Guard. Wayne then married Jeanette (Wierzba) on March 26, 1977 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. They shared 41 years together, and had two sons, Brian and Daniel. Wayne was a self employed business owner of several companies over the years. Most recently Wayne and Jeanette were proud owners of the Cedar Haus Inn, where they enjoyed spending their time with friends and family.



Wayne enjoyed every minute he spent with his four grandchildren.



He also enjoyed going salmon fishing with his sons, Brian & Dan, his two nephews, Jonny O'Neil & Dustin Dobbertin and his brother in law, Pat O'Neil, as well as many other friends.



Wayne also enjoyed doing yard work & landscaping, especially for George & Bev Kaplan, who would tell Wayne "you are not working today, we are going golfing!"



Wayne is survived by his wife, Jeanette, and their two sons. Brian (Angela) Gollon, Stevens Point and Dan (Emily Kurszewski) Gollon, Stevens Point. Four grandchildren, Dakota, Hadley, Noah and Emma Gollon. Five sisters, Karen, Cheryl, Wanda, Corrine, Jackie, and Two Brothers, Steve and Louie. As well as many sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents John L Gollon, Josephine (Truna) Gollon, Brothers Patrick, Richard, Randy, Roger and a sister, Patricia.



The Gollon family wants to send a special thank you to the entire staff of Wellington Place, Wayne's home for the last 7 years. Also, a thank you to Heartland Hospice Care for their support the past 8 months.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 13, 2019