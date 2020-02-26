|
Wayne Lerand
Stevens Point - After a long, well-fought battle with cancer, Leslie Wayne Lerand passed away at home with family under hospice care.
He was born on January 28, 1937 in Chicago, IL but moved shortly to Superior, WI. When his father went to war, Wayne was raised by his grandparents. After the war, Wayne lived with his father, George and Marge Lerand. He graduated from East High School in 1955 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin - Superior. He subsequently obtained his master's degree and earned his doctorate from the University of Colorado - Greeley.
While working at the Red Owl during college, he met his loving wife, Judy Sevals, after her mother came home from shopping and told her there was a cute boy stocking shelves. They were married on August 4, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Superior, WI.
He was inducted into the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged.
Wayne counseled veterans at the V.A. Hospital in Tomah. He was a professor of psychology at UWSP where he also worked in the counseling center, in addition to having a limited private practice. While at UWSP, Wayne acted as the department chair for 6 years and was instrumental in developing the human service emphasis which prepared students entering the counseling field. He was honored to have received the leadership award in psychology from the department members.
During his free time and retirement, Wayne enjoyed camping, hunting, and just being up at his land. He was an avid reader of novels, magazines, and a local paper no matter where he was. Wayne loved to travel - Alaska, Utah, and Arizona were favorite destinations, taking snowmobile and ATV trips, or simply find an old dirt road to explore. He enjoyed collecting and using old maps, beer cans, and vintage snowmobiles.
Wayne is survived by his wife Judy; son, Chris (Jennifer) Lerand of Merrill; their children, David, Cinder, Jessica, Caylin, Miranda and Brandon; daughter, Andrea (Justin) Gassman; their children, Alexandria, Andrew, Atlanta and Jaylen. He is further survived by great-grandchildren, Justin "Bubba", Aurora, and Gracyn.
A Memorial Reception will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020