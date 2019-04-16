Services
Shuda Funeral Chapel
3200 Stanley St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-2113
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:45 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway
8846 County Rd C
Wittenberg, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway
8846 County Rd C
Wittenberg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Ostrowski


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wendy Ostrowski Obituary
Wendy Ostrowski

Rosholt - Wendy Marie Ostrowki, age 65, of Rosholt passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass Christian Burial will be held for Wendy at 3PM on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway - 8846 County Rd C, Wittenberg, WI. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Wednesday from 11-2:45PM at church prior to the service. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.

Wendy was born in Iola on April 3, 1954, the daughter of Leonard and Barbara (Walrath) Behnke. Wendy attended local schools in Milwaukee and graduated from Rosholt High School. Wendy married the love of her life Gary Ostrowski on December 9, 1972 at St Adalbert's Catholic Church in Rosholt. She worked for Dr. William Boylan Dentistry as an office manager for 42 years until retiring June of 2015.

Wendy cherished her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Gary, her children, and her grandchildren. She never missed one of her children or grandchildren's sporting events. Wendy always sacrificed her time for others. She also enjoyed art, landscaping flowers, and fishing.

She is survived by her husband Gary, 2 sons: Troy (Bobbie) Ostrowski and Josh (Jolyne) Ostrowski; 4 grandchildren: Sawyer Ostrowski, Payton Ostrowski, Finley Ostrowski, and Levi Ostrowski. She is further survived by 3 sisters: Linda (Ronald) Shemanski, Judy (Tom) Oksiuta, and Tammy Behnke and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuda Funeral Chapel
Download Now