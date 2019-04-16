Wendy Ostrowski



Rosholt - Wendy Marie Ostrowki, age 65, of Rosholt passed away on Sunday April 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



A Mass Christian Burial will be held for Wendy at 3PM on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway - 8846 County Rd C, Wittenberg, WI. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Wednesday from 11-2:45PM at church prior to the service. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery.



Wendy was born in Iola on April 3, 1954, the daughter of Leonard and Barbara (Walrath) Behnke. Wendy attended local schools in Milwaukee and graduated from Rosholt High School. Wendy married the love of her life Gary Ostrowski on December 9, 1972 at St Adalbert's Catholic Church in Rosholt. She worked for Dr. William Boylan Dentistry as an office manager for 42 years until retiring June of 2015.



Wendy cherished her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Gary, her children, and her grandchildren. She never missed one of her children or grandchildren's sporting events. Wendy always sacrificed her time for others. She also enjoyed art, landscaping flowers, and fishing.



She is survived by her husband Gary, 2 sons: Troy (Bobbie) Ostrowski and Josh (Jolyne) Ostrowski; 4 grandchildren: Sawyer Ostrowski, Payton Ostrowski, Finley Ostrowski, and Levi Ostrowski. She is further survived by 3 sisters: Linda (Ronald) Shemanski, Judy (Tom) Oksiuta, and Tammy Behnke and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary