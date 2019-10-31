|
Wilbur H. Baughman Jr.
Plainfield - Wilbur H. Baughman Jr., age 60, of Plainfield was called Home on October 27, 2019 after suffering a heart attack.
He was born September 4, 1959 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Wilbur H. Baughman Sr. and Doris L. Wenzel.
Wilbur graciously served his country in the United States Army. After his service to his country he worked at Paul Miller Farms, Heartland Farms and currently was employed at Oak Grove Farms in Almond as an irrigation technician. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and employers. His calm presence, love of animals and willingness to help anyone in need will be remembered by all.
He is survived by his children, Valerie (Kevin) Roemer, Auburn, WA and Jeffrey Baughman, Plainfield, WI; his loving granddaughter, Lena Roemer and, the mother of his children, Linda Baughman, Stevens Point, WI. He leaves behind 7 brothers and sisters: Jennifer (Greg) Comegys, Leslie (Nickii) Baughman, Lenore Barnett, Kathleen Baughman, Leonard (Kathy) Baughman, Louis (Cindy) Baughman, Alicia (Tom) Dolezel. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. His beloved dogs, Izzy and Sasha, and his donkey, Daisy, also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Frank E. Voigtlander.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Stahl Funeral Home, 913 W. North St., Plainfield, WI 54966 with full military honors to follow. Visitation will be held from 1:00 -3:00 PM at the Stahl Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow visitation. Burial will be at a later date in the Hancock Cemetery.
Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Wilbur's family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019