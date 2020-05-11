|
William A. "Bill" Leavitt
Plainfield - William A. "Bill" Leavitt, age 89, of rural Plainfield, passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Edgewater Haven in Port Edwards.
He was born July 7, 1930 on the family farm in the town of Pine Grove, Portage County.
Mr. Leavitt served his country in the United States Army. Bill was a simple man that enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling out west to Montana and Wyoming where he enjoyed the mountains. His family was very important to him and always enjoyed spending time with them.
He is survived by his brother, Edward (Berdine) Leavitt, Nekoosa; his nieces and nephews, Gretchen (Jack) Krebs, Elizabeth Pettigrew, Erin D. Leavitt, Edison Leavitt and Sam Rhoda; special great grandniece and grandnephew, Alyson and Eric; his very special friends, Paul Kirsch and John Bovee.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Leavitt.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, private family services will be held. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your online condolences with the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020