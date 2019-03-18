|
William (Bill) Arthur Moline
La Crosse - William (Bill) Arthur Moline, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI. He was born October 13, 1932 to Arthur and Jeannette (Fodness) Moline in Minneapolis, MN. He was united in marriage to Sharon Hoffman on June 17, 1961 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse WI.
Bill served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Hawaii. He never took his wife to Hawaii because he knew she wouldn't like it. He worked for Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point beginning in 1960 as an Underwriter and Systems Programmer, earning his CPCU in 1965. In later years he worked in Madison, Viroqua, and La Crosse.
Bill was a kind, funny, gentle, soul who knew many bad "dad jokes" and shared them frequently. He could never throw anything away because he believed he could fix everything, and most times, he did. He loved his children and missed the joy of parenting them so much that he and Sharon fostered 15 newborns and provided daycare for 3 other small children.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Mary (Jeff) Romskog of Mukwonago, WI, Jayne Moline of La Crosse, Peggy (Paul) Peterson of Green Bay, WI, and David (Audra) Moline of Onalaska; 17 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren (another due in September). Bill was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23rd, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 420 West Avenue, La Crosse with Rev. Ted Dewald officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A light lunch will be served. Burial will be in Viroqua at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the dedicated, loving staff at the Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center, Hillview Health Care Center, and Dr. Ecklund for years of care and compassion for our husband and father. Bill loved to joke, tease, flirt, and make people smile!
The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 18, 2019