William Doberstein Sr.
Medford - William R. Doberstein, Sr., 81, of Ogema, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Deerview Meadows under the care of Hope Hospice.
William was born on December 27, 1937 to Randolph and Dagmar (Olsen) Doberstein in Medford. He attended Holway schools and Medford High School. After school he enlisted in the Marines and served at Camp Pendleton. He married Marie A. Ross on October 1, 1960, together they raised 5 children, and she preceded William in death on January 6, 1995. He later married Lucille M. Williams on February 20, 1998, she survives.
William worked in the Milwaukee area GM Automotive. He then went to work road construction throughout Wisconsin. He later worked for Weather Shield until his retirement.
In his spare time William enjoyed hunting, mowing lawn, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his 5 children, Dawn Lungstrom, Natalie Nowak of Stevens Point, Bill (Susie) Doberstein, Jr., John (Heidi) Doberstein, and Roxann Neubauer all of Medford; 1 step-child Tracey Rohde of Ogema; 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild with another on the way, 4 step grandsons, and 1 sister, Mary (Ronny) Miller of Unity.
William is preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Marie.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations in William's name may be given to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care.
Hemer Funeral Services of Medford and Rib Lake have been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.hemerfuneralservice.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019