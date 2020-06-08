William E. Soik
Stevens Point - William "Bill" Edward Soik, 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020 with family at his side.
The family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 13 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point. Friends may gather from 11:30 with a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.
For full obituary please see Shuda Funeral Home Web-site www.shudafuneral.com
Stevens Point - William "Bill" Edward Soik, 73, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020 with family at his side.
The family will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 13 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park, 1100 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point. Friends may gather from 11:30 with a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.
For full obituary please see Shuda Funeral Home Web-site www.shudafuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.