William "Bill" E. Wanta



Shantytown - William "Bill" E. Wanta age 82, of Shantytown, took his final flight and passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 26, 2019.



Funeral services for Bill will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Deacon Dick Rozumalski will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 2:30 until the time of services at Shuda's.



Bill was born January 7, 1937 in Stevens Point, the son of Zigmund and Myrna (Hodgden) Wanta. He graduated from Rosholt High School in 1955, and entered the United States Navy receiving a general discharge, he then worked in Milwaukee for a couple of years before returning to the Rosholt area. He began his career as a pipe fitter and retired from Union Local #434 in 1999. Bill married Elsie Somers on February 19, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Bill was one of the founding members of the Shantytown Snowmobile Club, he built the first drag for grooming the trails for the club. In 2000 he was named State of Wisconsin Groomer of the Year and then International Groomer of the year and entered into the Snowmobile Hall of Fame. Bill and Elsie have been members of the EAA since 1984 and have been volunteer workers many times at the EAA airshow in Oshkosh. Bill was a licensed pilot and owned his own planes, he enjoyed taking family and friends up for rides. He also belonged to the Glacier Ridge Antique Tractor Club. He enjoyed restoring classic tractors. Bill loved to spend time with his family especially his granddaughters, also enjoyed hunting, growing tomato's and watching NASCAR races.



Bill is survived by his wife Elsie, and their three children. Naomi Wanta, Stevens Point; Bill (Amy) Wanta, Stevens Point; Jason "Jake" Wanta, Rosholt. Two granddaughter's: Peyton and Sadie, many nieces and nephews and five exchange students that Elsie and Bill have hosted over the years from various countries. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda, and his brother Arlen.



The family would like to thank Nick and Dianne Somers, Cindy Glodowski and Ray and Shirley Schulist for all the help and support during this time. Also, Interim Healthcare staff and a special thank you to his nurse Jillian Stankowski, RN.







Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary