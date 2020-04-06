|
William F. Hackney
Plover - William F. Hackney, age 84, of Plover, WI died April 5, 2020.
Bill was born April 17, 1935 to the late William and Freda (Brown) Hackney in Stevens Point, WI.
In his earlier years, he worked for Bill's Pizza and later became employed at Hamel Forest Product.
He was inducted into the US Army during the Korean War era and was later honorably discharged.
Bill married Doris Winkler on August 2, 1984.
Bill will be remembered for his appreciation of nature. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and feeding the chipmunks and squirrels. Bill also like to play Wii Bowling, cheering on the Packers, and watch auto racing.
Survivors include his wife Doris Hackney; son, Keith (Diane) Hackney; step children, Jeff (Brenda) Arrigo, Jerry (Jessi) Bennett, Tammy Bennett, Tina (Jerome Zellner) Bennett; sister, Maxine DeVane; special friend, Dee Ruetten; nieces; nephews; and extend family members
He his preceded in death by his parents; sister, Pat Shippy; and brother-in-law Myron Shippy.
A Private Family service will be held. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020