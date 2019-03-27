William "Bill" F. Strasser



Of Plover died early Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital.



Age 93 Bill was born April 14, 1925 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Frank and Regina (Strike) Strasser. He attended local schools, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism.



Bill entered the United States Navy on June 22, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI. He served as an Aviation Electronic Technician Mate 2nd Class during World War II. He received the Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon with 2 Battle Stars, the American Area Victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal. He was honorably discharged on May 4, 1946 in Shoemaker, CA. After his discharge, Bill attended the California School of Fine Arts in San Francisco before moving back to Wisconsin.



Bill married the love of his life, Patricia Diestler on June 14, 1952 in Wittenberg, WI. The couple was blessed with 67 years of marriage. His wife Patricia survives. Bill worked for the Stevens Point Journal for over 35 years, retiring as the AP Wire Editor.



He had a passion for gardening and woodworking. He enjoyed fishing and sailing, so much he built his own sail boat and named it the "River Rat". He was quite the artist, especially water color painting and his talent of making furniture was shared with his family as he provided them with his homemade tables and lamps. In lieu of flowers, a memorial in William's name will be established at a later date.



Survivors include his wife Patricia, one son Mark (Judith) Strasser of Plover, four daughters; Deborah (Don) Henderson of Traverse City, MI, Kathleen (Mark) Kluck of Stevens Point, Amy (Ken) Sackmann of Hortonville, WI and Lisa (Tim) Kluck of Plover. Nine grandchildren; David and Matt Henderson, Leslie Stoning, Laura Strasser, Erin Crabill, Kelly Kluck, Mandy Isaacson, Andy Kluck and Erikka Sackmann, and two great grandchildren Landon and Leeah.



Further survived by brother in laws Ronald Newby of Plover, Mike Diestler of Green Bay, Arden Fierek, of Elderon and Jim Kocher of Hazlehurst and sister in laws Alice Strasser of Wausau and Mary Kocher of Hazlehurst.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Richard "Duke" Strasser and one sister Susan Newby, and a sister in law Nancy Fierek.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Friday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.