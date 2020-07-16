William J. Hinner
Stevens Point - William "Bill" Hinner passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Stevens Point surrounded by family. He was born on May 17, 1958 in Wausau to parents, William Carl Hinner and Rita Eugenia Kaziak. Bill grew up on the Hinner family farm. The days spent working on tractors with his dad came in handy throughout his life as he had a talent for fixing anything that broke. Bill attended D.C. Everest High School where he made lifelong friends on the football team. After graduation, he worked at the paper mill before attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he received a degree in accounting. He worked for many years in finance before retiring in 2017. Many can attest to his strong work ethic and mentorship.
Blessed in his life, Bill was always quick to help others who found themselves in need of support. He often did so anonymously. It gave him immense joy.
Bill loved the simple things in life. A sunny day at the lodge where he could work on food plots and spend the rest of the day around the campfire was all he really needed. He and his famous boiled dinner will be missed by the Hinner boys at deer camp. Although, maybe the Matthiesen brothers will have a chance at the hunting trophy now. He also enjoyed spending time at the racetrack with his son, Ryan. Bill had a special relationship with his grandson, Jackson and he especially looked forward to Gramp-Camp nights. In the last few years, he enjoyed family fishing trips.
Bill always said what mattered most in his life were his children. They were his greatest gift. Through the years he made sacrifices so they could live their best lives. Big hugs and the words "I love you" were always plentiful in the Hinner household. He was his family's rock. His smile, laughter and advice will be treasured forever.
He was an animal lover. Bill would always say: "kitties are great to have!" His cats, Hank, Scooter and Lily-Comm will miss him.
Bill is survived by his two sons: Bill (Aimee) Hinner and Ryan (Makayla) Hinner of Stevens Point; his daughter, Brittney Hinner of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and grandson, Jackson Hinner of Stevens Point. He is also survived by his siblings: Peggy Kaetterhenry, Patti (Mike) Flaker, Jim (Ann) Hinner, John (Deb) Hinner and Jackie (Joe) Jansen along with many nieces and nephews and cousin Jeff Scheel. Bill leaves behind many friends who were very dear to his heart. Great memories were made with his "adopted" brother, Eric Budleski and best buddy, Craig Aittama. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Sandy, brother-in-law Paul Kaetterhenry, nephew Joey Hinner and cats Mr. Bear and B29.
We want to thank Dr. Adedayo Onitilo, Laura Lauer FNP-BC, MSN and his nurses at Marshfield Clinic, who have all been amazing. Thank you for keeping him alive the past nearly eight years. An additional thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice Care, especially to his wonderful nurse, Jessica.
A Celebration of Life Service for Bill will be held at 6PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories on Friday from 3-5:45PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to the Portage County Humane Society in his name.
