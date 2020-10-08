William Lee Dahms



Milwaukee - Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, age 83. Caring husband of Yelena. Proud dad of Michael (Louise), Steve, Patrick, Shari (Jeff) and Tatyana (Andrew). Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family members and friends.



Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 9000 West Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, 2-3PM. Funeral Service at 3PM. Live streaming will be available on the Krause Funeral Home website. Burial will be held privately in Plover, WI.



Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.









