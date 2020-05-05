|
William (Bill) Orcutt, 91, of Penn Yan, New York, died peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva, New York.
He was born on July, 29, 1928 in Erie, Pennsylvania to parents Russell and Marian (Parke) Orcutt. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School in Erie in 1947. After high school he served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. He was awarded the National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After the service he returned to New York State College of Forestry in Syracuse, New York and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Forestry Degree in 1956.
After graduation he joined Consolidated Papers, Inc. and moved to Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He married Patricia Smith of Penn Yan, N.Y. on January 5, 1957. During his time at Consolidated Papers, he served in the following positions: Process Engineer, Technical Manager, Production Manager, Mill Manager, Vice President, and Senior Vice President. He retired from the company in 1999. He was also an active civic leader serving on the Wisconsin Rapids Police and Fire commission and as Board Chairman of the Wisconsin Council of Safety.
In his early years of retirement he enjoyed pontooning with family, vacationing on Keuka Lake, in Penn Yan, and visiting vineyards in the Finger Lakes region in New York. In 2005 he and his wife permanently relocated to the home they built on Keuka Lake in New York.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Pat of Penn Yan, N.Y.; two sons, David (Jane) Orcutt of Wisconsin Rapids and Stewart Orcutt of Geneva, N.Y.; and two granddaughters, Jennifer and Heather Orcutt of Wisconsin Rapids.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Donald Wheeler.
He was laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery in Penn Yan NY on April 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Bill's Name.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020