Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1709 Wyatt Ave.
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1709 Wyatt Ave.
Stevens Point, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. "Bill" Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. "Bill" Russell Obituary
William "Bill" R. Russell

Stevens Point - William "Bill" R. Russell, age 55, of Stevens Point, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the University Of Wisconsin Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born on September 29, 1964 in Stevens Point, a son of Robert S. and Mary Ann (Longhurst) Russell.

He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1983 and attended and graduated from the U.W. Stevens Point in 1988. Upon graduation, Bill took a position as a Buyer with Menards for nearly 20 years in their Corporate Headquarters in Eau Claire. Later, he accepted a position with Rockwell Automation as an Analyst at their Ladysmith facility until his health forced him to retire in 2017. Bill was a fitness enthusiast, a walking encyclopedia of sporting statistics, downhill skier, anything Badger sports fan and a friend that you never met. While in college, he coached parochial/grade school basketball and was involved in numerous adult intramural sports.

Bill is survived by; his mother and father of Stevens Point; his three children, Andrew (Lauren Antonich) Russell of St. Cloud MN, Jennifer (Jordan Flaherty) Russell of Milwaukee and Nicholas Russell of Madison; siblings, Mary Lu (Tom) Chick of Colorado, Bonnie (Joe) Verhagen of Appleton, Jackie (Carey) Galloway of Stevens Point and Tom "Tommy" Russell of Colorado; nieces and nephews, Brian (Jamie) Chick, Kevin (Kim) Chick, Kyle (Jenny) Chick, Erin Verhagen, Maeghan (Will) May, Kelley (Dean) Potila, Jovy and Ty Russell; his Godmother, Helen Zubella; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Bernie and Hanna Longhurst and Anna and Carl Russell; and his Godfather, Robert Zubella.

DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES ARE BEING HELD.

Bill's family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Private family burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Bills family would like to thank, Tina Schwagel and his friends from Rockwell, who have been at his side, for the past 9 years through the highs and lows, good days and bad days, allowing him to be positive and he, in turn, encouraged all of us. Thank You!
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now