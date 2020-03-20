|
|
William "Bill" R. Russell
Stevens Point - William "Bill" R. Russell, age 55, of Stevens Point, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the University Of Wisconsin Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Bill was born on September 29, 1964 in Stevens Point, a son of Robert S. and Mary Ann (Longhurst) Russell.
He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1983 and attended and graduated from the U.W. Stevens Point in 1988. Upon graduation, Bill took a position as a Buyer with Menards for nearly 20 years in their Corporate Headquarters in Eau Claire. Later, he accepted a position with Rockwell Automation as an Analyst at their Ladysmith facility until his health forced him to retire in 2017. Bill was a fitness enthusiast, a walking encyclopedia of sporting statistics, downhill skier, anything Badger sports fan and a friend that you never met. While in college, he coached parochial/grade school basketball and was involved in numerous adult intramural sports.
Bill is survived by; his mother and father of Stevens Point; his three children, Andrew (Lauren Antonich) Russell of St. Cloud MN, Jennifer (Jordan Flaherty) Russell of Milwaukee and Nicholas Russell of Madison; siblings, Mary Lu (Tom) Chick of Colorado, Bonnie (Joe) Verhagen of Appleton, Jackie (Carey) Galloway of Stevens Point and Tom "Tommy" Russell of Colorado; nieces and nephews, Brian (Jamie) Chick, Kevin (Kim) Chick, Kyle (Jenny) Chick, Erin Verhagen, Maeghan (Will) May, Kelley (Dean) Potila, Jovy and Ty Russell; his Godmother, Helen Zubella; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by; his grandparents, Bernie and Hanna Longhurst and Anna and Carl Russell; and his Godfather, Robert Zubella.
DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES ARE BEING HELD.
Bill's family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Private family burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Pisarski Funeral Home of Stevens Point is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Bills family would like to thank, Tina Schwagel and his friends from Rockwell, who have been at his side, for the past 9 years through the highs and lows, good days and bad days, allowing him to be positive and he, in turn, encouraged all of us. Thank You!
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020