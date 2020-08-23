William S. Markee
Stevens Point - William S. Markee, 69, passed away peacefully at his home at North Ridge Assisted Living in Stevens Point, on August 21, 2020. William was born on March 21, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to the late Clyde and Jean Markee.
William grew up and attended school in the Wisconsin Rapids area, graduating from Lincoln High school in 1970. After Graduation, William joined the United States Navy in and worked on the U.S.S John R. Craig ship during the Vietnam War. William was active duty for two years, and on the Navy Reserves for four years. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star. William was honorably discharged from the United States Navy in 1976.
While serving in the Navy, William proposed to the love of his life, Geraldine Mrozek on Christmas Day 1971. Almost a year later, the couple married on September 2, 1972, eventually to settle down in Junction City for the rest of their married life. In 1973, William started his Safety Maintenance career at Consolidated Papers/ Stora Enso, where he worked until retirement in 2008.
William enjoyed music, he was a member of two bands in the later 1970's and early 1980's. He was a member of the band "Lodi" and also a member of "The Roy Fuller Band". In addition, William also enjoyed camping with his family, watching the Green Bay Packers, playing guitar for his grandchildren, and just spending time with his family.
William is survived by his wife of almost 48 years, Geraldine Markee, his son Matthew ( Kari) Markee; his daughter Melinda ( Aaron) Palbrach; his four grandchildren: Megan, Seth, Asher and Greyson; his sister Cora Markee; his brother Gail (Margaret) Markee; and several nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death, by his parents, and his brother Roger.
The family would like to give a special Thank you to the staff at North Ridge Assisted Living for taking care of him for the last 3 months. He enjoyed his short time there and became part of the North Ridge family. Also, a big thank you to the Ascension Hospice team for being so helpful and caring to William in his last few months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday August 26, 2020, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church Millcreek. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00AM until 10:30AM at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second Street Stevens Point. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED AT THE VISITATION AND AT THE MASS. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com