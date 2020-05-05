|
|
William "Bill" Soik
Stevens Point - William "Bill" Edward Soik, 73, passed away at his home on Friday, May 1, 2020 after being unexpectidly stricken with family visiting. A private Mass of Christian Burial for William will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Friends and relatives may gather via Facebook at 5:45 PM Friday, May 8 for a virtual viewing and rosary. On Facebook search and like Shuda Funeral Services, and from that site you may join the sessions (Rosary of Friday and Mass on Saturday) live. All are invited and encouraged to join Rev. Hennes in praying the rosary at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for St. Stephen Church.
Bill was born on June 13, 1946 in Stevens Point, the son of Robert J. and Catherine L. (Corcoran) Soik. He attended St. Stephen Elementary, Pacelli High School and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1964. He married Sally J. Dustir on July 7, 2007 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Sally passed away March 20, 2010. Bill, a master plumber, operated Soik Plumbing and Well Drilling, established by his father in 1953. Bill retired in 2018. He treasured the Wisconsin River. As someone recently said "Bill was one of the original River Rats". He enjoyed boating and was an enthusiastic Packers fan. He was an avid story teller and truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Bill's optimism and courage, along with his unshakeable Catholic faith, allowed him to face life's trials and tribulations.
Bill is survived by his sister Mary (Stephen) Oswald, San Antonio, TX; nephews Robert A. Glodowski (Jody), Stevens Point, Robert J. Soik, Green Bay, William P. Oswald (Kathleen), Carpentersville, IL, and Timothy J. (Christine) Oswald, Austin, TX; nieces Catherine A. Soik (Dustin Ussery), Dallas, TX, Elizabeth A. (David) Marten, Stevens Point and Meagan E. Glodowski, Rosenberg, TX; great-nieces and great-nephews, Robert and Emma Glodowski, Robert Soik, Thomas, Abigail and Carolyn Marten, Savannah Oswald, Ophelia and Aurora Oswald.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Robert J. (Jill) and sister Margaret "Midge" A. Glodowski and brother-in-law Anthony J. Glodowski.
Hopefully we can all get together in June to celebrate Bill's life. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020