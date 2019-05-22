Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Zachary H. Simonis


Zachary H. Simonis Obituary
Zachary H. Simonis

Rosholt - Zachary "Zach" H. Simonis

64, of Rosholt, died due to heart complications on May, 17, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 3, 1954, in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Ferdinand "Fritz" and Beatrice (Lorbiecki) Simonis. He attended schools in Milwaukee. Zachary worked on the family homestead along with his brothers.

He enjoyed; hunting, fishing, the outdoors and antique collecting.

He was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church.

He is survived by, 16 brothers and sisters. Numerous nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes and Cremation Center is honored to be serving the Simonis family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 22, 2019
