Albert T. Kubisiak
1933 - 2020
Albert T. Kubisiak, Stevens Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Albert was born May 9,1933 to Theodore "Ted" and Katherine (Glodowski) Kubisiak. He grew up on the family's farm in Amherst. Albert attended local schools and graduated from Amherst High School in 1950. Besides helping on the family farm, he worked for neighboring farmers, a local lumber mill and construction business. Albert was later employed by Lullabye Furniture, Joerns Furniture and Van's Flooring before becoming self-employed as a flooring installer.

He married Rita (Hencik) on November 6, 1954 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. The couple settled in Stevens Point, later moving to the town of Stockton in 1978.

Albert enjoyed camping, traveling throughout the United States and Canada with Rita; area church picnics and polka dancing on Sundays, most recently with special friend Lorraine Studinski. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending their events whenever he could. His faith was most important. He attended Mass regularly and was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Survived by: daughters Linda (Steven) Vanderloop, Kaukauna and Karen (Stephen) Piesik, Stevens Point.

Grandchildren: Craig (Jennifer) Vanderloop, Burlington; Matthew (Rebecca) Vanderloop, Onalaska; Jennifer (Brent) Meyer, Sobieski; Amanda (Leopold [Tom]) Nikowitz, Stevens Point; Sarah Piesik, Wisconsin Rapids.

Great grandchildren: Kaitlin, Zachary and Alexis Vanderloop; James, Daniel, Jacob, and Lydia Vanderloop; Leo and Amelia Nikowitz; Abigail Meyer.

Siblings: brother James Kubisiak, Amherst; sisters Marie Timmers, Oak Creek and Anne (Ken) Dachyk, Stevens Point

Brother-in-law Edward (Ruth) Hencik, Menomonee Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents, wife Rita, brothers Victor and Lawrence Kubisiak; sisters Loretta Kosinski, Evelyn Konkol, Caroline Augustine, Katherine Konkol, Stella Cieslewicz, Genevieve Trzebiatowski, and special friend Bernice Wroblewski.

The family wishes to thank the Aspirus Hospital staff for taking care of Albert in his last days.

A private Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at St. Peter Church. Rev. Arul Jo-seph V. officiated. Burial took place in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is hon-ored to be serving the family. For online condolences and viewing of the Mass please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com

Published in Stevens Point News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Dear Linda & Karen, we are so saddened to hear of the loss of your dear dad. I will always remember him for his beautiful smile and great personality. You have our deepest sympathy and much love. Prayers go out to your whole family. Love, your cousin Marilyn & Dennis (Konkol) Thierbach
Marilyn Thierbach
Family
