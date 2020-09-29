Alberta Lois Glenzer, 92, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A private family service has been held. Friends wanting to celebrate Alberta's life are welcome to attend the interment at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wisconsin Rapids, on Saturday, October 3rd at 3:00 p.m with Rev. Clay Schmit from Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Information for a life celebration to follow will be provided after the service.
Alberta was born October, 1927 in Stevens Point to the late Albert and Bertha (Paetsch) Wood. She attended the University Training School and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1945. While in high school she worked at the Fox Theater and the Lyric Theater. After high school, her position as bookkeeper included what is now Citizen's Bank and Portage County Oil Company. Later she served the community volunteering at St. Michael's Hospital.
Alberta married Lawrence Henry Glenzer, Sr. in 1947. They raised their family in Stevens Point and then Plover.
Alberta was a loving wife and mother. At a younger age, she enjoyed travelling to Las Vegas and visiting her daughters. She showed exceptional skills sewing and crocheting for herself, her daughters and daughters-in-law. She was a talented pianist, a voracious reader and she had many specially chosen clocks, an appreciation learned from her father. Christmas was Alberta's favorite holiday. She was enthusiastic about baking sweet treats and generous gift giving. Later in life she enjoyed breakfast at local diners, meeting with friends, and was an avid shopper, sometimes starting her holiday shopping in January. Alberta became a Packer Fan and especially hoped Brett Favre would do great on Sundays.
Alberta is survived by her children: Laurence (Karoleen) Glenzer, Jr., Kurt (Diane) Glenzer, Cynthia Strauss and Judith Glenzer (Brian). She had six grandchildren: Anne Glenzer, Dawn (Dean) Wroblewski, Laura Aldinger, Laurence (Laura) Glenzer III, Samuel (Blake) Glenzer and Amanda Glenzer. She had five great grandchildren: Matthew, Maxwell, Addison, Laurence IV and Joseph. She had one great-great grandchild, Navaya. She is further survived by a niece, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her loving sister, Lorraine Kresh; niece, Kathleen Kresh and son-in law, Carl Strauss.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Portage County in Alberta's memory.
A special thank you to the caretakers at Brookdale Senior Living Memory Care Unit in Stevens Point. The exceptional care and love they gave to Alberta were greatly appreciated by her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.