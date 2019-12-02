|
Anthony "Tony" Gindt age 52, of Stevens Point, passed away Saturday evening, November 23, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice Home in Wausau. Tony fought a courageous four year battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life service for Tony will be held at Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Tony was born May 26, 1967 in Milwaukee, the son of Delmar and Linda (Gesicki) Gindt. Tony was raised in Hubertus WI and graduated from Hartford Union High School 1985. He moved to Stevens Point and graduated from UWSP. Tony began his career at Worzalla Publishing and was there for over 20 years, holding various positions, spending most of his time in the Estimating Department. In 2013 he joined the family business, DJG Sales LLC.
Tony was a very active bike rider and the Green Circle was his home. He was one of the founders of the Point Pursuit Bike Club. He enjoyed participating in all the bike races in the area including: WORS, 24-9 race at Rib Mountain, and Chequamegon. In the winter he was on his skis. He completed in many American Birkebeiner races. Tony also had a natural talent for playing the guitar.
Tony was always thoughtful to others, even making sure he had candy for the kids this year for trick or treating, even though he was unable to personally hand it out.
Tony is survived by, his mother, Linda Gindt and Brother Paul Gindt. Tony is preceded in death by his father, grandparents, aunt and uncles.
Tony will be missed by his friends, family and neighbors. A special thank you to "The Village" that assisted with his care, driving to appointments, treatments and helping around the house, or for just being with him during his journey. Thank you to Aspirus Hospice Care staff for the caring and gentle care at the end.
Published in Stevens Point News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019